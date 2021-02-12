The HIVE delivers flowers to nurses at The Medical Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Nurses from The Medical Center working in the COVID-19 unit got a very sweet surprise Friday morning.

This morning @theHIVE_BG delivered beautiful bouquets to nurses working in the COVID unit at the Medical Center. #sosweet pic.twitter.com/JNa3QoYFSW — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 12, 2021

The HIVE in Bowling Green delivered around 16 bouquets of flowers to the nurses.

“They would like to remain anonymous but had this idea of buying all of these bouquets and donating them. They wanted to give them to the nurses in the COVID unit that have been working so hard and to the Boys and Girls Club. For the kids to take it home to their moms and we thought it was a great idea so we are all in,” said Laura Orsland, The HIVE.

The HIVE handmade all the bouquets as part of their ‘Bee Mine’ fundraiser.

“We can’t be in person but my staff has coordinated with the members to help piece the bouquets together and to work on the cards. Getting support like this that we have seen especially right now since the building has been shut down for so long has just been amazing,” added Orsland.

As of Friday afternoon, The HIVE has sold-out of all their pre-orders for Valentine’s Day bouquets.

Our Bee Mine Pop-Up Flower Shop is SOLD OUT!!! Thank you to everyone who has bought from us to support our program!!! Posted by The HIVE: Habilitation, Information, Vocation & Education, Inc. on Friday, February 12, 2021

