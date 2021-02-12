TriStar Greenview awarded certification for total hip and knee replacement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

“TriStar Greenview is delighted to receive this certification from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sherrod, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. “Achieving the prestigious Joint Commission certification distinguishes us for the excellent care the orthopedic team provides to our patients and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving patient care. Patients needing total hip or total knee replacement can be assured they are receiving world-class care available in Southern Kentucky.”

In December, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital underwent a rigorous review. The Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards and total hip and total knee replacement surgery-specific requirements.

“Providing cutting-edge, high-quality care to our patients is a top priority at TriStar Greenview, and our orthopedic team is honored to be recognized by The Joint Commission for our standards of care for joint replacement patients,” said Chris Patton, M.D., orthopedic surgeon and physician champion for TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital. “Our multidisciplinary team of caregivers continually focus on raising the bar for improving patient safety and quality of care, and this achievement shows our commitment of a-center of excellence in orthopedic care.”

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

“Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for orthopedic patients.”

The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

