Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff receives second dose of COVID vaccine

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine early Friday morning. Sheriff Hightower is the last one from his office to receive the COVID vaccine.

“I was fortunate enough today to receive my second COVID vaccination. We had a lot of our employees and staff get their second one last week. Some folks had some minor aches and pains afterward. Overall everybody recovered well and we are just really excited about having this opportunity to have a safer community,” said Sheriff Hightower.

Sheriff Hightower noted that he would have gotten the vaccine earlier but had to wait a few days because he had received the flu vaccine. According to the CDC, you must wait 14 days before receiving another vaccination.

“I am a few weeks behind the rest of our staff. When I first went in to get mine with them I had my flu shot about 12 days before that,” added Sheriff Hightower. “So in order to get this vaccination, the first shot, you have to wait at least two weeks after you have had any other type of vaccination. So make sure you check with medical staff, your doctor, and CDC guidelines and requirements on that.”

Sheriff Hightower added the shot was painless, and he highly recommends it.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
Man identified in officer involved shooting in Russellville
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads
KSP Post 3
Kentucky State Police Post Three advising public to stay home
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Latest News

Barren River Numbers
Barren River Numbers
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.(Kenneth McPeek on Twitter)
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington,...
Roebling Bridge closing through November for restoration
The Mint Gaming Hall
Mint Gaming Hall feeling sense of relief after Senate Bill 120 clears house
Billy Ray to step down as CEO of Glasgow EPB, company votes to drop lawsuit against TVA
Billy Ray to step down as CEO of Glasgow EPB, company votes to drop lawsuit against TVA