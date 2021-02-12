Warren County Sheriff receives second dose of COVID vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine early Friday morning. Sheriff Hightower is the last one from his office to receive the COVID vaccine.

“I was fortunate enough today to receive my second COVID vaccination. We had a lot of our employees and staff get their second one last week. Some folks had some minor aches and pains afterward. Overall everybody recovered well and we are just really excited about having this opportunity to have a safer community,” said Sheriff Hightower.

Sheriff Hightower noted that he would have gotten the vaccine earlier but had to wait a few days because he had received the flu vaccine. According to the CDC, you must wait 14 days before receiving another vaccination.

“I am a few weeks behind the rest of our staff. When I first went in to get mine with them I had my flu shot about 12 days before that,” added Sheriff Hightower. “So in order to get this vaccination, the first shot, you have to wait at least two weeks after you have had any other type of vaccination. So make sure you check with medical staff, your doctor, and CDC guidelines and requirements on that.”

Sheriff Hightower added the shot was painless, and he highly recommends it.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.