Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky

These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.(Kenneth McPeek on Twitter)
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.(Kenneth McPeek on Twitter)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - If you thought 2020 was weird... There are seagulls in eastern Kentucky.

WKYT viewers sent us photos from Pikeville, Booneville, and Jackson.

We checked the National Audubon Society’s Field Guide, and based on what we see, we think these are Ring-billed Gulls.

(Story continues below the tweet.)

According to the field guide, it’s common for these birds to migrate to Kentucky, and live in Kentucky during the winter.

The birds like fresh water as much as saltwater, and they’re the most common gull in North America.

The Kentucky Ornithological Society says ring-billed gulls are one of six species that can/do live in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

