BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave Kentuckians an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth on Saturday.

Beshear reports:

New Cases: 769

New Deaths: 19

Positivity Rate: 6.87%

Total Deaths: 4,272

Beshear says Kentucky’s positivity rate is under 7% for the second straight day.

