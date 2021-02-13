Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews deploying Sunday morning to treat roads

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 snow & ice operations team has ordered anti-icing operations to begin Sunday morning in preparation of a possible winter weather system moving through the area beginning Sunday night. Trucks will be putting down brine on major routes and motorists are asked to give the anti-icing vehicles plenty of space.

Brine is a mixture of salt, water and liquid calcium that coats the roadway which lowers the freezing temperatures of the road. Anti-icing can prolong the time it takes for ice to form on the roadway giving extra time for salt trucks to put out salt.

The National Weather Service out of Louisville has put the entire District 3 area under a winter storm watch from Sunday night through Tuesday. Total snow accumulations could be up to four inches along with some ice. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing in each county in the District for the duration of the Winter Weather System.

The District 3 counties to the west and north are expected to be hit the earliest and hardest. Those counties include Butler, Edmonson, Logan and Todd. As of now, all counties in the District 3 area are expected to be impacted. The District 3 snow & ice operations team will continue to monitor the forecast throughout the weekend. Crews from each county are ready to be called to begin to treat roads if needed.

“Right now it looks like we are expecting a significant snow event to move into our area beginning Sunday evening moving into Monday and Tuesday. It is something that we are prepared for. We have people working around the clock if necessary to do what we can to make sure the roads are safe. It is important for the motorist to keep up to date on what the weather is doing and the road conditions. It is certainly better for them to not be on the road if they don’t have to be,” said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3.

Motorists are advised to keep informed of the latest weather conditions and road conditions. The District 3 social media accounts will have local county information posted throughout the winter storm. District 3 is on Twitter at KYTCDistrict3 and on Facebook at KYTCDistrict3.

