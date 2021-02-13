Advertisement

Roebling Bridge closing through November for restoration

Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington,...
Pedestrians walk over the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge on their way towards Covington, Ky., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. The bridge was designed and construction completed in 1866 by architect John A. Roebling, who subsequently designed the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City using many of the same methodologies as its much smaller cousin in Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A historic bridge that carries about 8,100 vehicles a day over the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio is being closed for most of the rest of the year for restoration.

The John A. Roebling Bridge at Covington will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the $4.7 million projects is being undertaken to preserve the 154-year-old landmark.

The bridge was closed for several months in 2019 after sandstone fragments broke from a tower.

A pedestrian sidewalk will be kept open during the project. It’s expected the bridge will reopen by the end of November.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
Man identified in officer involved shooting in Russellville
Witnesses say Joe B. Lowe abruptly accelerated continuing on Smallhouse Road where he struck a...
Bowling Green man dies after a crash at the intersection of Smallhouse and Cave Mill Roads
KSP Post 3
Kentucky State Police Post Three advising public to stay home
This picture was taken in Millwood in Grayson County.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to winter storm

Latest News

Barren River Numbers
Barren River Numbers
These gulls were seen at the Pikeville Walmart.(Kenneth McPeek on Twitter)
Flock of gulls spotted in parts of eastern Kentucky
The Mint Gaming Hall
Mint Gaming Hall feeling sense of relief after Senate Bill 120 clears house
Billy Ray to step down as CEO of Glasgow EPB, company votes to drop lawsuit against TVA
Billy Ray to step down as CEO of Glasgow EPB, company votes to drop lawsuit against TVA