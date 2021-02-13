Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

TOKYO (AP) — Residents in northeastern Japan are cleaning up clutter in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, stopped trains and caused power blackouts for thousands of people.

The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, says the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

But there were no radiation leaks or other irregularities. About 100 people have suffered minor injuries, mostly from sprained ankles and cut glass.

