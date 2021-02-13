The HIVE wraps up annual ‘Bee Mine’ Fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The HIVE wrapped up their annual ‘Bee Mine’ Fundraiser Saturday afternoon. This year the HIVE prepared over 170 bouquets, exceeding the number of bouquets they prepared last year.

On Friday the HIVE sold out of their pre-orders for their $25 bouquets. On Saturday those who ordered Valentine’s Day flowers could pick them up at both Spencer Coffee locations and at the HIVE.

Along with the bouquet of flowers, you received a handmade card from one of the members of the HIVE.

“We wrote some sayings on the cards and we wrote our name on the card. Then we put a sticker on the back of the card with the people who donated money so we could purchase the flowers,” said Casey Schott, HIVE member.

100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser go back to the HIVE. Casey added she is thankful for everyone who purchased flowers this year.

According to the HIVE they are a learning and community-connecting club for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and the autism spectrum.

Casey said her favorite thing about the HIVE is spending time with her friends.

