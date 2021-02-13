Advertisement

The HIVE wraps up annual ‘Bee Mine’ Fundraiser

The HIVE's annual ‘Bee Mine’ Fundraiser
The HIVE's annual ‘Bee Mine’ Fundraiser(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The HIVE wrapped up their annual ‘Bee Mine’ Fundraiser Saturday afternoon. This year the HIVE prepared over 170 bouquets, exceeding the number of bouquets they prepared last year.

On Friday the HIVE sold out of their pre-orders for their $25 bouquets. On Saturday those who ordered Valentine’s Day flowers could pick them up at both Spencer Coffee locations and at the HIVE.

Along with the bouquet of flowers, you received a handmade card from one of the members of the HIVE.

“We wrote some sayings on the cards and we wrote our name on the card. Then we put a sticker on the back of the card with the people who donated money so we could purchase the flowers,” said Casey Schott, HIVE member.

100% of the proceeds from the fundraiser go back to the HIVE. Casey added she is thankful for everyone who purchased flowers this year.

According to the HIVE they are a learning and community-connecting club for people with intellectual/developmental disabilities and the autism spectrum.

Casey said her favorite thing about the HIVE is spending time with her friends.

To learn more about the HIVE click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting in Russellville has died
Officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kentucky State Police respond to officer involved shooting in Russellville
Kroger Health and Commonwealth of Kentucky Open COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Bowling Green on...
Kroger Health opens new Bowling Green vaccination site on Friday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Nine COVID-19 related deaths reported in Barren County
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Valentine's Day Preparations.
Local flower and chocolate shops prepare for Valentine’s Day
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 769 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate under 7%
The Spartan Garage
Shop Local | The Spartan Garage
KYTC District 3 prepares for winter weather
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 crews deploying Sunday morning to treat roads