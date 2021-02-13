Advertisement

WKU takes care of Rice 77-71 after three weeks off

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in 19 days the WKU Men’s basketball team played a game as they were able to get a 77-71 victory over the Rice Owls.

Charles Bassey led the way for WKU as he finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson both had 17 points apiece while also going a combined 6/10 from behind the arc.

It was a good shooting night for the Tops as they made 51% of their shots and held Rice to just 41% from the field. As you can expect after having three weeks off, fatigue played a factor in the second half.

But in the end, WKU led this one from start to finish to get their 14th win of the season and 7th in C-USA.

The Tops and Rice will do this all again tomorrow at 5 PM at E. A. Diddle Arena.

