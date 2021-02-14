A WKU Love Story: two alumni talk about 39 years together

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mickey and Jane Lewis have a classic Western Kentucky University love story. The two met on the hill around 1981.

Mickey was a football player at WKU on an athletic scholarship. The couple met in an introductory psychology class. Mickey said he remembered Jane was always late, something that irritated him, but eventually, he said he noticed she was cute.

The Lewises pose in front of a Big Red float. (none)

“Opposites really do attract. Timeliness is on the bottom of my list of things to be,” Jane explains with a chuckle.

They got married just a few years after meeting at WKU. Jane said it was just meant to be.

Mickey and Jane Lewis at their wedding. (none)

The Lewises now own a recovery residence and counseling center together in Franklin, Kentucky.

“We’ve spent 99% of our time together, whether it be dating, married or employed,” Mickey said.

The two explained their relationship has always been “so much fun” and the key to their successful marriage was agreeing to go through the good and bad together, no matter what.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.