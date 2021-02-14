UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE:

On Sunday, February 14, 2021, Kentucky State Police Post 3 say they received a call of a shooting complaint in Warren County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene located at Galloways Mill Road in the Rockfield community.

Police say the initial investigation indicates that an altercation occurred between 37 year-old Daniel W. Moore of Greensburg and 35 year-old Bradley E. Heard of Rockfield. Police say the incident resulted in Daniel Moore receiving a knife wound. Police say, Moore, who was armed with a handgun, fired multiple rounds striking Bradley Heard along with his father, 74 year-old Russell Heard of Rockfield. Police say Russell Heard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. Police say Bradley Heard was transported to the Medical Center at Bowling Green with gunshot wounds. Police say Daniel Moore was located in a red Ford Ranger on Russellville Road near I-165 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, where he was then transported to the Medical Center at Bowling Green for injuries.

Police say Daniel Moore was released from the hospital where he was charged with Manslaughter 1st degree. He will be lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

According to police Bradley Heard is listed in critical but stable condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Coroner’s Office and Medical Center EMS.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kentucky State Police were contacted around 12:30pm to respond to a shooting complaint on Galloways Mill Road.

According to authorities, one person is dead and two were injured following the shooting. The two injured have been transported to the hospital. KSP is unsure of the extent of their injuries at this time.

Detectives are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

