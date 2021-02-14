Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate declining

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,710 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 388,798 cases.

The state’s positivity rate dropped once again and now sits at 6.78%.

Gov. Beshear also reported 10 new deaths in the Commonwealth on Sunday, bringing Kentucky’s death toll to 4,282.

At least 45,880 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Sunday, 76 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP reports at least one dead in Rockfield shooting.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting in Russellville has died
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Another cloudy and cold day before winter weather moves in!
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
Gov. Beshear: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate declining
Gov. Beshear: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate declining
A WKU Love Story: two alumni talk about 39 years together
A WKU Love Story: two alumni talk about 39 years together