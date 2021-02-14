Local flower and chocolate shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The day before Valentine’s Day rush is on and many people stopped by Deemer’s Saturday to pick up their flowers before the big day. According to floral designers, the most popular flower for the holiday is of course roses.

“Red roses and we have already run out twice today. We just have to keep going back to our whole seller and get more,” said Madison Limlingan, designer.

Floral Designers at Deemers are prepping all the Valentine’s Day orders today. They said the most popular request this year is red roses. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/zEggP7TNqd — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 13, 2021

Madison has been working at Deemer’s on Valentine’s Day since she was 14 and her favorite part is using different flowers than your typical arrangement would call for.

If you still have not purchased any Valentine’s Day roses, Deemer’s will be open on Sunday for those last-minute pickups from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Another crowd favorite for Valentine’s Day is chocolate and of course, chocolate-covered strawberries. Mary Jane’s Chocolates in Bowling Green created pre-orders for their strawberries this year. They also offered the classic box of chocolates as well.

“We did a lot of preorders for a lot of strawberries to try and make it a little more spaced out. We assigned times to the people. So there are people coming around every 15 minutes to pick up their strawberries and then we are filling up other boxes and chocolates for gifts and things like that,” said Gary Meszaro, co-owner, Mary Jane’s Chocolates.

Mary Janes Chocolates is closed on Sundays but you can stop but until 5pm today if you’re needing a last minute Valentine’s Day gift. #shoplocal @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/Nn3DQg3zDT — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) February 13, 2021

Mary Jane’s Chocolates will not be open on Valentine’s Day.

