Advertisement

Med Center Health vaccination clinic closed Feb. 15 due to inclement weather

By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Med Center Health will be closed February 15 due to inclement weather.

According to MCH, the appointments will be rescheduled as soon as it’s safe to do so. The details are to be determined.

🔺 IMPORTANT: Vaccine Clinic Update 🔺 Due to inclement weather, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Med Center Health...

Posted by Med Center Health on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Med Center Health will provide information about rescheduling and release updates as soon as the information is available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP reports at least one dead in Rockfield shooting.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting in Russellville has died
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Another cloudy and cold day before winter weather moves in!
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
Gov. Beshear: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate declining
Gov. Beshear: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate declining
A WKU Love Story: two alumni talk about 39 years together
A WKU Love Story: two alumni talk about 39 years together