Med Center Health vaccination clinic closed Feb. 15 due to inclement weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Med Center Health will be closed February 15 due to inclement weather.

According to MCH, the appointments will be rescheduled as soon as it’s safe to do so. The details are to be determined.

Med Center Health will provide information about rescheduling and release updates as soon as the information is available.

