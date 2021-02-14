Advertisement

Missing boy, 12, found shot to death in woods near Atlanta home

By WXIA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WXIA) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was found shot to death in a wooded area near his Atlanta home.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as 12-year-old David Mack. Police say the boy was reported missing at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He had last been seen around 3 p.m. when he told his grandmother he was going to visit some friends.

The family went out canvassing the area Wednesday and found David dead in the woods near their home, police say. He and other children often played and traveled in the area, where there is a trail near a creek.

Officers and first responders arrived on scene and confirmed the boy was dead.

Police have gotten reports of gunshots heard in the area, but there is conflicting information as to when the shots were fired. They expect the 12-year-old’s autopsy to establish an approximate time of death.

Police say they have multiple leads that they will continue to follow and are actively investigating.

“We don’t want anybody to die, especially by gun violence,” said Police Maj. D’Andrea Price. “When young people are gunned down in our city, we take that very seriously.”

Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting in Russellville has died
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Another cloudy and cold day before winter weather moves in!
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
First Alert Weather Days Valentine's Day through Tuesday
Winter Storm WATCH Sunday Night into Tuesday!
First Alert Weather Days Valentine's Day through Tuesday
Winter Storm WATCH Takes Effect Sunday Night

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
On Parkland anniversary, Biden calls for tougher gun laws
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden order reestablishes faith-focused White House office
A shopper at a Chicago area grocery store looks over Valentine's Day gifts on Saturday, Feb....
On bleak Valentine’s Day, Americans find hope in roses, vaccines
This screen grab from the website shows the main web page for HealthCare.gov.
‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid
FILE - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a post-Cabinet press conference with...
New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found