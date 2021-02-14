Advertisement

Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy

By WBBM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Ill. (WBBM) – Video recorded by an Anytime Fitness gym goer last Thursday shows roughly five minutes of a confrontation that lasted hours.

A man, angry over a trainer’s mask enforcement, is seen pushing the trainer and hurling expletives.

“If you had just kept your [expletive] mouth shut and not played games, I’d be working out,” the man, identified by police as 30-year-old Anthony Myers, says in the video. “It’s a joke. You’re ruining my [expletive] country.”

The man shown on video at the receiving end with his hands up is trainer Adrian Aguilar.

“Hands up, knowing that that would send him the signal: ‘I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t want to fight you. I don’t want to come close to you,’” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said the argument came after two prior attempts to get Myers to wear a mask.

“We’re very strict about mask protocol,” said Aguilar, who added that there are signs posted in the gym to let customers know about the rules.

Later in the video, Myers claims he was wearing a mask when he needed to.

“It was on when I was working out,” he says in the video. “It’s down because I’m dealing with this [expletive].”

Aguilar, the only staff member on hand at the time, said he and Myers both called Chicago police, but officers arrested Myers after seeing the footage.

It’s since been seen by thousands on social media.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘I would have fought him,’” Aguilar said. “I hope that this is a good example to show that you don’t have to, and violence is not the answer.”

Myers is facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing and battery. He’s also been permanently banned from Anytime Fitness.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP reports at least one dead in Rockfield shooting.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting in Russellville has died
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Another cloudy and cold day before winter weather moves in!
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory
Rebecca Hodge says after her 4-year-old son Zachary was released from the hospital, where he's...
Mother, 4-year-old son rescued after getting stuck inside Mich. car wash
The mother says she’s now dealing with her insurance company to fix the damage to her car.
Icy conditions leave mother, 4-year-old son stuck in Mich. car wash
Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow