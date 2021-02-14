Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Alert Weather Days remain up through Tuesday morning. A big winter storm with far-reaching impacts is setting up for our region!

Tracking winter weather for the start of the work week!

Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of precipitation is still uncertain for the time being.(WBKO)

Valentine’s Day (Sunday) starts out dry, but moisture ahead of our next potent weather system arrives Sunday evening. Expect it to be a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain as it develops late Sunday. One wave of moisture is expected to move through Sunday night into Monday morning, with the next wave arriving Monday evening and exiting Tuesday morning. We could wind up with substantial amounts of snow and ice before the system moves out Tuesday! As it stands, our western and northwestern sections look to stay mainly snow, with more icing possible east and southeast of Bowling Green. Either way, this looks to be a very impactful system for our region, with hazardous travel and possible power outages on the table Monday into Tuesday.

We catch a small break before yet ANOTHER possible winter storm arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. It’s too soon to get into specifics regarding this system, but a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow appears possible once again.

Keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team both on-air and online as we track very active weather in the days ahead!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

VALENTINE’S DAY (SUNDAY): Cloudy and cold. Wintry mix developing toward evening. High 31. Low 22. Winds N at 11 mph.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY (MONDAY): Cloudy with periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Significant snow and ice accumulations likely. Cold. High 26. Low 14. Winds N at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with periods of snow and sleet early. Cold. High 27. Low 15. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 29

Today’s Low: 27

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 82 (1962)

Record Low: -17 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.99″ (-0.89″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:24 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 88)

