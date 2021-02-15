Administrative offices for the Warren County Regional Jail closed today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Jailer Stephen Harmon, the Warren County Regional Jail administrative offices and Class D lobby will be closed today due to inclement weather.

Jailer Harmon adds that if you need to bring medication to bring it to door 10 off Kentucky Street.

If you have questions, you are asked to contact them at 270-843-4606.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.