Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Love is in the air but so are axes.

Flip’n Axe in Bowling Green offers couples a unique experience on Valentine’s Day. Customers are able to bond over the sport of axe throwing.

One participant reports it’s scary, but after a while, it’s just like throwing a football or any other sport.

Another group, a family of three, reports it’s something they’ve always wanted to try.

”My wife has been wanting to come axe throwing for a while now, and I’ve just put it off and put it off. Finally, for our 24th anniversary, we decided to come axe throwing,” explains customer Steven Burrow, accompanied by his wife and daughter. “It’s definitely a challenge. It is a lot of fun for sure.”

For those who aren’t fond of Valentine’s Day, there’s an event for you as well. February 15, you can throw axes at a picture of your ex for a special called “Axe Your Ex.”

Who wouldn't want to throw some axes at their exes? In a non literal sense of course. We'll just stick to throwing at... Posted by The Flip'n Axe, Bowling Green KY on Thursday, February 11, 2021

