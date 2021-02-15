Advertisement

Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day

By Ashton Jones
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Love is in the air but so are axes.

Flip’n Axe in Bowling Green offers couples a unique experience on Valentine’s Day. Customers are able to bond over the sport of axe throwing.

One participant reports it’s scary, but after a while, it’s just like throwing a football or any other sport.

Another group, a family of three, reports it’s something they’ve always wanted to try.

”My wife has been wanting to come axe throwing for a while now, and I’ve just put it off and put it off. Finally, for our 24th anniversary, we decided to come axe throwing,” explains customer Steven Burrow, accompanied by his wife and daughter. “It’s definitely a challenge. It is a lot of fun for sure.”

For those who aren’t fond of Valentine’s Day, there’s an event for you as well. February 15, you can throw axes at a picture of your ex for a special called “Axe Your Ex.”

Who wouldn't want to throw some axes at their exes? In a non literal sense of course. We'll just stick to throwing at...

Posted by The Flip'n Axe, Bowling Green KY on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP reports at least one dead in Rockfield shooting.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
The man shot has been identified as Brian Ellis of Hopkinsville
UPDATE: Man in officer-involved shooting in Russellville has died
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Another cloudy and cold day before winter weather moves in!
COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
South Central Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Latest News

Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
Axe throwing brings Bowling Green couples closer on Valentine’s Day
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow
WKU classes canceled Feb. 15-16 due to anticipated snow
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
Gov. Beshear: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate declining
Gov. Beshear: 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, positivity rate declining
A WKU Love Story: two alumni talk about 39 years together
A WKU Love Story: two alumni talk about 39 years together