BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to inclement weather, Bowling Green City Schools will be an NTI day for February 15.

This will be for students of the purple and gold schedules.

According to a tweet from BG City schools, virtual classes will be in session, and employees will not report to school buildings.

Due to inclement weather, Monday, February 15, 2021, will be an NTI day for students on the purple / gold schedules. Virtual Academy classes will be in session. Employees will not report to school buildings. pic.twitter.com/7JqR4ju1sa — BG City Schools (@BGISD) February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.