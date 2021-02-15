Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.(Source: Facebook/MSPCA-Angell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP reports at least one dead in Rockfield shooting.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
Kentucky family says they're days away from being homeless.
Kentucky Family: We’re days away from being homeless without unemployment
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Another cloudy and cold day before winter weather moves in!

Latest News

Ashton Jones LIVE
Ashton Jones LIVE
Two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day in New Haven at a...
Two long-married doctors spend Valentine’s Day giving people COVID-19 vaccinations
Two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day in New Haven at a...
Married doctors spend Valentine's Day administering coronavirus vaccine
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help...
Luxury car brand Jaguar to go all-electric by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover to go all-electric by 2025