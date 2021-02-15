Christian County Health Department closed today

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Christian County Health Department has posted to Facebook that they will be closed today for weather.

They have stated that this also includes their vaccine clinic at the Bruce Convention Center and their COVID-19 testing site at Tie Breaker Park.

Their staff will be rescheduling missed appointments ASAP.

CCHD says to stay tuned their social media for further updates.

