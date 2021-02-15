Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to major fire at Glasgow business

Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.(Riley Fudge)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Fire Department responded to the scene at Hughes HVAC located on West Main Street to fight a major fire Monday before 5 p.m.

Two additional county agencies including South Barren and Haywood were called to the fire scene.

One witness captured the blaze on camera who said it was unlike anything he had seen before. He added that he also heard multiple explosions during the fire.

“We could hear the firefighters starting to yell that it’s ‘gonna collapse, it’s gonna collapse, get out, get out.’ And we saw the front end of the building just completely collapse down,” said Riley Fudge, Glasgow resident. “And then the fire started getting more intense. We started seeing the flames come out the windows, started to see the flames come out beside doors and it started to engulf the whole building.”

(Story continues after tweet)

13 News is working to learn more details about what led to the fire and if there were any injuries.

