Crews work to clear roads through winter storm warning, here is an update on conditions in our viewing area

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Road crews started preparing for the winter weather as early as Sunday morning, and the efforts have not stopped since.

“While our personnel work in shifts, our equipment does not, it keeps running 24 hours a day. Wes Watt said. Watt is the public information officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 office in Bowling Green. “We’re going to continue to work to try to make these roads as safe as we can.”

Watt monitored the weather and road conditions throughout the night Sunday and into Monday morning. He said all counties were hit with at least some form of freezing rain, sleet, snow and even some freezing fog.

“We got hit with a lot of different things last night that we had to deal with. Once the buildup on the road started to happen, we had to start plowing in which we have continued through the night and through today. We expect that to continue,” Watt explained.

Now, the transportation cabinet has their eyes on the wintery mix that is headed into the region Monday afternoon.

“The question is ‘how much and how fast will it fall?’ So we will deal with that as it comes, we are prepared, but the roads are partially covered or covered,” Watt said.

While main roads are pretty clear as of about 1 p.m. Monday, some back roads, especially in rural areas have not been treated yet. They are especially slick because temperatures continue to stay below freezing.

“We’ve hit all of our priority ‘A and B routes’ really hard and got those covered in each county. We do ask people who live in the more rural areas to please be patient. We will get to you, it’s just going to take a while with this new system moving in this afternoon,” Watt said.

Watt continued to say crews might have to focus more on main roads once again as the winter weather hits Monday afternoon.

“The snow could fall so fast that as soon as we come through there with a snow plow, it can recover the roadway almost immediately, and then we just have to constantly battle that on those routes, and then we’ll be able to move on once the snow slows down,” Watt said.

Crews are prepared to work at least for the next 24 hours to clear roadways. Public officials are warning to only go out if you absolutely have to.

