Police: Crofton woman dies of hypothermia

Preliminary results of KSP’s investigation show Melissa Sheerin, 25, died as a result of hypothermia.(AP)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Guthrie, KY (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police are currently investigating the death of a Crofton woman in Guthrie.

KSP says Guthrie Police contacted them at 5:26 p.m. last Friday, February 12, to say they had found a woman deceased and an unresponsive man inside a mobile home that had no heat or electricity.

Preliminary results of KSP’s investigation show Melissa Sheerin, 25, died as a result of hypothermia. The man is currently being treated for hypothermia. The investigation is ongoing; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.

