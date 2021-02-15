Police: Crofton woman dies of hypothermia

Guthrie, KY (WBKO) – Kentucky State Police are currently investigating the death of a Crofton woman in Guthrie.

KSP says Guthrie Police contacted them at 5:26 p.m. last Friday, February 12, to say they had found a woman deceased and an unresponsive man inside a mobile home that had no heat or electricity.

Preliminary results of KSP’s investigation show Melissa Sheerin, 25, died as a result of hypothermia. The man is currently being treated for hypothermia. The investigation is ongoing; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.

