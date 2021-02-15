FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Tracking snow, sleet and freezing rain in Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow, sleet and freezing rain moved in late Sunday and was part one of a two part winter storm that will create impacts for south-central Kentucky!

We've got a busy day in the First Alert Weather Center as hazardous conditions are expected for President's Day! (WBKO)

A winter storm warning is in effect for the majority of the WBKO viewing area - though ice storm warnings are in effect for Clinton and Cumberland counties as this winter storm brings threats for all winter precipitation types! This morning, lingering snow, sleet and freezing rain will be moving in before quieting down in the mid morning. Snow flurries and freezing drizzle will be possible throughout the day when things are “quiet” in the region. By early afternoon, we expect to see moderate to heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain to move in from the southwest towards the north and northeast. For areas primarily west of I-65, it will be in the form of snow - which will greatly reduce visibility and create treacherous travel with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour at times! Areas right along I-65 will see a snow/sleet mix and the impacts will be similar to folks east of I-65, though snowfall amounts won’t be as much with the sleet mixing in. Areas east of I-65 will see more of a sleet/freezing rain with light snow possible. The moisture will slowly leave the region as we head into the overnight hours into early Tuesday - and light snow flurries and freezing drizzle will linger into Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Monday’s high temperatures will only top out in the mid-to-low 20s and with northerly winds at 5-15 mph, wind chills, or what it feels like, will be in the teens and single digits!! Wear the layers today if you plan on going outside and cover up your skin!

Snowfall, sleet and freezing rain accumulations will be tricky with this system as this change of precipitation will occur periodically over south-central Kentucky - so one mode of precipitation will not be present for the entire time! The highest snow and sleet accumulations will be to the north and northwest of Bowling Green, with accumulations greater than six inches likely. For areas along I-65, snow and sleet accumulations will be between three and six inches and for folks towards Lake Cumberland, there could be up to two inches of a sleet and snow mix possible. For freezing rain accretion, folks towards the Lake Cumberland region could see over a quarter of an inch of ice with amounts up to a half an inch. This area has the potential to see power outages because of the amounts of ice along with the breezy, cold winds. In addition, folks to the north that are still dealing with ice from late last week could also have potential power outages. Have an emergency kit in the event of a power outage and also have a way to stay warm!!

It is highly recommended to stay home today if you don’t need to travel. If you must travel, please do not rush yourself and take your time. Don’t brake or accelerate too much and don’t turn too suddenly. Be wary of inclines/declines and sharp turns as these will be more hazardous than straight roadways. And please give road crews and other drivers plenty of space!

Snow, sleet and freezing rain forecast amounts can be seen below:

Amounts of winter precipitation will vary based on where you live. Snow and sleet mixing together not the best for snowperson making! (WBKO)

Amounts of winter precipitation will vary based on where you live. Snow and sleet mixing together not the best for snowperson making! (WBKO)

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the 7 day forecast as morning lows will be in the teens and single digits with wind chills near zero. Highs on Tuesday will only get in the teens and low 20s with variably cloudy skies with some partial clearing possible in the afternoon. Wednesday will start off dry with partly cloudy skies and morning lows will once again be in the teens and single digits. During the day, clouds will increase with temperatures going in the upper 20s and low 30s. More moisture will move in with another potential winter storm moving into the region, starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-to-low 30s as this potential winter storm could bring another mess of wintry weather in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain. It’s too far to discuss details at this time, but please stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest!

Friday and Saturday look to be much quieter as skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s on Friday and finally breaking into the mid 30s by Saturday. Sunday will see temperatures near normal for this time of the year, but another system could bring some stray showers later in the day as skies will be partly cloudy. Long range computer models do indicate that we see temperatures remain near normal with moisture in the form of rain moving back in. This could be something to keep a close eye on due to the potential snow pack melting along with moisture could create some rising creek and rivers. Too far to discuss details on that, but something to keep an eye on in the coming days!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

PRESIDENTS’ DAY (MONDAY): Cloudy with wintry mix. Significant snow/ice accumulations possible. Cold. High 26. Low 12. Winds N at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: AM flurries/freezing drizzle possible. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 22. Low 10. Winds NW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: PM wintry mix. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 32. Low 29. Winds E at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 77 (2018, 1945)

Record Low Today: 2 (1905)

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 76)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 28

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 1.07″ (-0.95″)

Yearly Precip: 5.09″ (-0.54″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.3″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.80″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.