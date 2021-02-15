Live the Proof Inc. helps those in need with basic necessities, job counseling, support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man who once battled drug addiction and homelessness is now helping those in need in Franklin.

Tammie McCory said, “I was strung out on crack cocaine for over 20 years, I was homeless for ten. I lived under a bridge for numbers of those, and I saw various things during that period, what I consider holes in the process. What I’m trying to do is help people with things that I wish I had when I was in that position.”

Live the Proof Inc. opened a soup kitchen at the Franklin Presbyterian Church. It’s open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They hope to expand their hours thanks to a partnership with Feeding America. They also do a food box giveaway every Friday at three locations, including the Franklin Housing Authority, the African-American Heritage Center and Walnut Forest Apartments.

Friday fish fry fundraisers are being held to support the Community Drop In Center, which will serve as a safe place for people to find shelter, restroom facilities and transportation to job interviews. Those fish fry lunches will be Fridays in February from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cornerstone at Franklin Presbyterian Church, 201 North College Street in Franklin.

McCory says he has found three things are needed for someone to change his/her life. “You’re going to need a good job, you’re going to need an adequate place to stay and you’re going to need proper transportation. And if you don’t have those three, you’re in trouble. So we try and offer at least two of those three, and sometimes all three if we can.”

For more information about Live the Proof Inc., call 270-223-0505.

