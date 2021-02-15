Mammoth Cave Visitor Center and Green River Ferry close early due to weather

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will close park offices, the visitor center, and Green River Ferry at 2 p.m. Monday due to deteriorating weather conditions. The main roads through the park are open but will not be maintained after the closure. All secondary roads remain closed.

The park anticipates a minimum of a 2-hour delay in restarting park operations and the visitor center on Tuesday in order for road crews to get into the park and prepare roadways. Updates on the park’s operation schedule will be updated as needed.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website: www.nps.gov/maca, follow Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry, or check-in by phone (270) 758-2165.

For general park information, please phone (270) 758-2180.

