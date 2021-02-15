Advertisement

Med Center Health vaccination clinics cancelled due to inclement weather

The Medical Center(Med Center Health)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Due to inclement weather, the Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16.

  • Monday appointments have been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20 at the same time.
  • Tuesday appointments have been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 21 at the same time.

You do not need to contact Med Center Health regarding your new appointment time unless you cannot come at your rescheduled appointment time. If that is the case, please text 270-796-3200 and put RESCHEDULE in the message.

Every effort is being made to keep all second doses of the Pfizer vaccine within the recommended 19-23 day timeframe. Studies have shown that the vaccine remains fully effective even when the second dose was given up to 42 days after the first.

