Med Center Health vaccine clinic closed, appointments rescheduled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Med Center Health vaccine clinic is closed Monday and Tuesday, but you’ll still get your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the clinic, all appointments scheduled for Monday have been rescheduled for Saturday. All the appointments for Tuesday, will be rescheduled for Sunday.

🔹 NEW ANNOUNCEMENT🔹 Due to inclement weather, the Med Center Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be closed on Monday,... Posted by Med Center Health on Monday, February 15, 2021

For patients, it’s important to remember to keep your vaccines paired.

“We have to remember with these vaccines, since they are a two-dose series, that everything is paired together. So it is very important that you make sure that you go back to the same location in order to get your second dose,” explains Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health.

Joyce says the clinic is keeping all second doses of the Pfizer vaccine within the recommended timeframe which is 19 to 23 days after the first dose.

“You’ve got full efficacy of the vaccine even if it was given as late as 42 days after that first dose. So, again, we’re making every effort to stay as close to that 21 day mark for Pfizer vaccines as we can. Even if we go longer, that’s still going to be good,” Joyce says.

Med Center Health Vaccine Distribution Update! Reminder that the clinic is closed today, February 15th due to inclement... Posted by Med Center Health on Monday, February 15, 2021

You don’t need to contact Med Center Health about your new appointment unless you need to reschedule it. In that case, text “RESCHEDULE” to 270-796-3200.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.