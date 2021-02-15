Multiple fire departments respond to residential fire in Bowling Green
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a residential fire on Peachtree Lane Sunday evening.
13 News arrived where multiple fire officials and an ambulance were on the scene.
The fire was put out when 13 News arrived on the scene.
We are working to get more information about this incident at this time.
