Advertisement

No new cases of COVID-19 to report from the Monroe County Health Department over the weekend

Monroe County Health Department
Monroe County Health Department(Monroe County Health Department)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO. Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 since 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 12th.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 1,226 cases and 1,155 of those cases have recovered.

There are currently 35 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been 36 deaths reported from COVID-19.

We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in phases so all Kentuckians will have access to a vaccination if they choose. Following the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s phased distribution plan, the health department is continuing to vaccinate Phase 1a healthcare personnel and has begun vaccination of Phase 1b, 70 years and older.

The health department is still compiling a wait list for Phase 1b, citizens age 70 years or older and is scheduling appointments from that list, as vaccine supply permits.

There are Regional Vaccination Locations for Phase 1a and Phase 1b where citizens can also go to obtain a vaccine.

These regional sites are located in Glasgow and in Bowling Green:

TJ Regional Health, T.J. Health Pavilion

301 North L Rogers Blvd., Glasgow KY 42141

Dates and hours are still being determined at this time

Kentuckians in this region will be able to sign up at tjregionalhealth.org, or by calling 270-659-1010.

Greenwood Mall, former Sears location (Kroger Health site)

Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

Visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 to sign-up.

Med Center Health

800 Park Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Individuals who qualify under the age requirements for this priority phase can add their name to the scheduling request list by texting SENIOR to 270-796-3200.

Alternatively, you can email vaccine@mchealth.net with your full name, date of birth and phone number.

As everyone patiently awaits their turn to obtain vaccination, it is important that we continue to protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors by wearing a cloth face covering in public, avoiding close contact with others, frequently washing our hands and by staying home if we are ill.

To find out more about which phase of the vaccination campaign you fall in, visit vaccine.ky.gov or call 1-855-598-2246. For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, the public can call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline, operated by Norton Healthcare, at 1-800-722-5725.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP reports at least one dead in Rockfield shooting.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!
We've got a busy day in the First Alert Weather Center as hazardous conditions are expected for...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Tracking snow, sleet and freezing rain in Kentucky!

Latest News

Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine for emergency use
COVID-19
Muhlenberg County Health Department has 1 new case of COVID-19 to report Monday
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 case total since October
One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were sent to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
What you need to know before getting your vaccine at a pharmacy