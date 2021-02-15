Advertisement

Philippines demands more U.S. security aid to retain pact

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers...
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.(Richard Madelo/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration wants considerably more U.S. military aid in exchange for not abrogating a key security pact with Washington.

The official rejected criticism that the blunt demand resembled extortion.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque says the Philippines has received much less security assistance from the U.S. than Pakistan and other countries despite Manila’s long treaty alliance with Washington.

Roque did not specify how much more the U.S. should provide in exchange for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement.

Duterte said in a speech last week that if the U.S. wants to retain the military agreement, which he ordered abrogated in February last year, “they have to pay.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP reports at least one dead in Rockfield shooting.
UPDATE: Police release names of victims in Sunday afternoon Rockfield shooting
Kentucky family says they're days away from being homeless.
Kentucky Family: We’re days away from being homeless without unemployment
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Winter Storm WARNINGS Take Effect This Evening!
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Confidence is high for travel impacts and when the storm arrives, but amounts and types of...
Another cloudy and cold day before winter weather moves in!

Latest News

Ashton Jones LIVE
Ashton Jones LIVE
Two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day in New Haven at a...
Two long-married doctors spend Valentine’s Day giving people COVID-19 vaccinations
Two doctors married for 29 years decided to spend their Valentine’s Day in New Haven at a...
Married doctors spend Valentine's Day administering coronavirus vaccine
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help...
Luxury car brand Jaguar to go all-electric by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover to go all-electric by 2025