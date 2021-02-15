Advertisement

Warren County Public Library closed due to inclement weather, hours to two branches changing

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library has closed all branches for today February 15th due to inclement weather.

Due to weather, all of our locations will be closed Monday, February 15th. Take a look at all of our online services at www.warrenpl.org

Posted by Warren County Public Library on Sunday, February 14, 2021

This announcement also comes as new hours are going into effect at the Main Library and Bob Kirby branches.

Monday’s and Wednesday’s, the Main Library will be open from 8am-6pm.

The Bob Kirby branch will be open from 8am-6pm on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.

They ask that you call after 4pm for availability for notary services.

