Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 case total since October

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“We are seeing some of the best COVID-19 news that’s been out there since we began this fight. These positive COVID-19 trends may be from the cold weather keeping people from going places that they would otherwise, but I think it’s more than that. I think we’ve reached a point in the pandemic where we all know multiple people that we’ve lost, and we realize how effective wearing a mask is, we see the light at the end of the tunnel and we want to protect one another as we get there,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear reported 723 new cases of the virus, the lowest daily count since Oct. 12. The governor also reported 9 new deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Monday, click here.

Gov. Beshear announced that as of Monday child care workers would be moved up to phase 1b. They can sign up anywhere in the commonwealth currently offering vaccinations.

Kentucky COVID Facts 2-15-2021 (WBKO)

Last week, in partnership with the Kentucky Housing Corporation, Gov. Beshear relaunched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund with an additional $264 million to keep Kentuckians safe and housed throughout the pandemic.

Starting Monday, tenants who qualify can apply here for rent and utility assistance to cover their past-due and future bills. If approved, lump sum, direct payments will be made to landlords and utility providers. To learn more, see the full release.

Watch below.

