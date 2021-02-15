Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very large and impactful Winter Storm is getting ready to pounce on South-Central KY! All types of wintry precip (snow, sleet, and freezing rain) are on the table.

Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected (WBKO)

Expect a wintry mix to increase over our region tonight. To the northwest of Bowling Green, it will be mainly snow. For Bowling Green and areas along I-65, a mix of snow and sleet is likely. To the south and east, a mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected with what will be the first of two waves of moisture. Wave #1 moves out Monday morning, with the next wave arriving around midday Monday, ending late Monday night. With the second wave, the wintry mix is expected to slowly change over to all snow from west to east Monday afternoon. We could wind up with substantial amounts of snow and ice before the system moves out Tuesday! As it stands, our western and northwestern sections look to receive the highest amounts (6″-9″+). The immediate Bowling Green is forecast to receive anywhere from 3-6″ of snow and sleet combined. More icing is possible east and southeast of Bowling Green, with lesser amounts of snow/sleet expected there (generally 1-3″). No matter your location in South-Central KY, expect very hazardous travel overnight through Tuesday morning. Scattered power outages are also possible, especially in areas that receive more freezing rain.

Regarding temperatures, it will remain quite cold through mid-week! Highs stay in the 20s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the lower teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits at times Monday night and again Tuesday night.

We catch a small break before yet ANOTHER possible winter storm arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible with the late-week system.

Keep checking back with the First Alert Weather Team both on-air and online as we track very active weather in the days ahead!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

PRESIDENTS’ DAY (MONDAY): Cloudy with periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Significant snow and ice accumulations likely. Cold. High 26. Low 14. Winds N-10

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, continued cold. High 24. Low 12. Winds NW-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix developing late. High 34, Low 29, winds E-7

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 28

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 76 (1921)

Record Low: -6 (1899)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 0.99″ (-1.03″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.62″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:25 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Count: 88)

