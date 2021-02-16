Barren, Warren road crews cover nearly 600 miles each amid local state of emergency

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the snow and cold linger, areas in southcentral Kentucky declared a Local State of Emergency including Warren and Barren Counties and the city of Bowling Green.

“Conditions have worsened here in our county, and we’re able to actually contract with folks with equipment to help remove snow from our roads,” said Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

Both Barren and Warren County Road Departments are covering nearly 600 miles of slick roadways each through their winter weather routes.

“We try to get the areas that we know are problems, and then we go out and just start pushing snow. I think we will work probably 16-18 hours today. And then hit it again first thing in the morning,” said Josh Moore, Warren County Public Works Director.

While long hours of working the roads and a storm that won’t let up, the local declarations allow the counties to request additional resources if needed.

“The first thing I did was recruit some CDL drivers,” explained Hale. “We also reached out to some are farmers in our community that have large equipment and are able to help push the snow off the road.”

While roadways continued to be cleared and salted, there are still dangerous spots to watch out for.

“We still got a lot of hills and valleys and areas that are tree-covered that don’t typically get a lot of sunlight. Those are still pretty slick,” said Moore.

Meanwhile, Warren and Barren County Road Departments have been going beyond just their traditional routes.

“We also have to make our roads safe. But then we also are trying to open up the courthouse and the Justice Center for those essential services. So we’re trying to take care of parking lots and sidewalks as well.

What’s difficult about currently salting the roads is that the temperatures are so frigid, so the salt is almost immediately crystalizing once it’s laid. Crews are mainly focusing on just trying to clear their routes as best as possible.

