Advertisement

Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s administration is increasing coronavirus vaccine supplies sent to states to 13.5 million doses per week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took office nearly a month ago on Jan. 20.

Psaki also says the administration is doubling, to 2 million doses per week, the amount of vaccine being sent to pharmacies across the country as part of a program to extend access into neighborhoods.

Jeff Zients, Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, made the announcements during a regular White House call with governors on Tuesday.

Psaki says the administration is monitoring severe weather across parts of the country that has forced some vaccination centers to close temporarily, and that could jeopardize the viability of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Hagerstown Regional Airport, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021,...
Biden heads to Wisconsin to rally support for virus relief
Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
Teen art sensation Tyler Gordon is sharing his work in NYC to celebrate Black History Month.
New York teen art sensation marks black history month
Deadly tornado strikes North Carolina coast
Deadly tornado strikes the North Carolina coast
Members of the National Guard help motorists check in at a federally-run COVID-19 vaccination...
FEMA opens mass vaccine sites as bad weather hampers efforts