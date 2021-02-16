Bowling Green and Warren County experiencing power outages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of Bowling Green and parts of Warren County are experiencing power outages.

Scottsville Road, Campbell Lane, Lovers Lane plus the Alvaton, Plano, Boyce, and Drake areas of the county have lost power.

BGMU says the outage was due to TVA losing a feed to their “North Mill substation.”

BGMU is experiencing outages affecting large sections of our service territory due to TVA losing a feed to our North Mill Substation. TVA and BGMU crews are working to restore power. This is also affecting a large portion of @WarrenRECC service territory as well. — BG Municipal (@BGMU) February 16, 2021

TVA and BGMU crews are working to restore power.

Here are the outage maps for BGMU and WRECC. Crews are working to restore power. Watch for the crews working and help keep them safe while they work. pic.twitter.com/o86y50UfUF — BGKYPolice (@BGKYPolice) February 16, 2021

They say the outage is also affecting a large portion of “Warren RECCS” territory as well.

