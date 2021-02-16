Advertisement

Bowling Green and Warren County experiencing power outages

BG Power Outage
BG Power Outage(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much of Bowling Green and parts of Warren County are experiencing power outages.

Scottsville Road, Campbell Lane, Lovers Lane plus the Alvaton, Plano, Boyce, and Drake areas of the county have lost power.

BGMU says the outage was due to TVA losing a feed to their “North Mill substation.”

TVA and BGMU crews are working to restore power.

They say the outage is also affecting a large portion of “Warren RECCS” territory as well.

