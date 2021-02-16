Coronavirus slows bourbon tourism in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Bourbon tourism in Kentucky has slowed to a trickle because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association said Tuesday that visitors took a total of 587,307 tours last year at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

That’s down 66% from 2019, when stops topped 1.7 million. The association says that until the pandemic hit, total attendance had never dropped in the tour’s 21-year history.

Distillery tours in the Bluegrass State closed under government orders from March through June. Several distilleries are still closed for tours, while others reopened with sharply reduced capacities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.