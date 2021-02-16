Crews fight sleet and ice, others transport essential workers

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Road Department has been busy the last several days as they continue to work around the clock to keep their 12 routes as safe as they can from sleet and ice.

“We’re trying to send vehicles out that can run back and forth to each one and that way if they have trouble they don’t have to get pulled off that route. Naturally, we hit the heavier traffic roads first,” said Tracy Shirley with Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management.

“We just got some roads that are busier that are cut through roads that people travel quite a bit. And they’re the top priority roads and stuff and like say we’re gonna hit them all just as quick as we can,” added Shirley.

Shirley adds that they are working with less man and womanpower as well due to COVID.

While officials are urging people to stay off the road if possible, they understand that there are people that need to get to work including our first responders, nurses, doctors, dispatchers, among others.

“If we have someone who needs to be gotten because they can’t drive in the snow, they don’t have any other way, we will try our best with the resources we have to get them into work. They might not be on time, but we try to get them in,” said Shirley.

What’s problematic about this storm is that for the next several days it’s going to be extremely cold, so the ice and sleet aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

