Dates announced for 4th Region Tournaments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The dates have been announced the Boys’ and Girls’ 4th Region Tournaments.

The boys’ tournament will run March 21-24 and the girls’ will follow March 25-28.

The semifinals and finals of each tournament will be held at E.A. Diddle Arena. However, for the opening round, the district winners will host a game at their home site.

Only one game will be played at E.A. Diddle

This year’s tournament will feature restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams will only be allowed 20 team members, including the coaching staff. Each team will be allowed 10 cheerleaders on the court floor.

Attendance to the tournaments at E.A. Diddle will be limited to 1,150 spectators. All tickets will be sold online and attendees must sit in the seat their ticket is assigned.

The date for the region tournament draw has not yet been determined

4th Region Tournament Schedule

Boys’ Touney

Sunday, March 21 - 3:00 p.m. at district winners

Monday, March 22 - 6:00 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena (Semifinal game 1)

Tuesday, March 23 - 6:00 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena (Semifinal game 2)

Wednesday, March 24 - 6:00 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena (Boys’ Final)

Girls’ Tourney

Thursday, March 25 - 7:00 p.m. at district winners

Friday, March 26 - 6:00 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena (Semifinal game 1)

Saturday, March 27 - 6:00 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena (Semifinal game 2)

Sunday, March 28 - 2:00 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena (Girls’ Final)

