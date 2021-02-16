Flurries and cold for Tuesday as winter storm impacts continue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the sleet and snow created treacherous travel conditions, we were blasted with arctic air that kept roads bad through Tuesday morning along with bringing wind chills below zero!

Wind chills this Tuesday will be in the single digits! (WBKO)

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the 7 day forecast as morning lows will be in the teens and single digits with wind chills below zero. Highs on Tuesday will only get in the teens and low 20s with variably cloudy skies with some partial clearing possible in the afternoon. Snow flurries will be on and off throughout the day on Tuesday. Tuesday night will be another cold night with temperatures dropping in the single digits and low teens - creating more icy spots on roadways!

Wednesday will start off dry with partly cloudy skies and morning lows will once again be in the teens and single digits. During the day, clouds will increase with temperatures going in the upper 20s and low 30s. More moisture will move in with wintry precipitation moving into the region, starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-to-low 30s as this winter weather will likely have snow, sleet and freezing rain. Stay tuned to 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest as this forecast is still in development!

Friday and Saturday look to be much quieter as skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s on Friday and finally breaking into the mid 30s by Saturday. Sunday will see temperatures near normal for this time of the year, but another system could bring some stray showers later in the day as skies will be partly cloudy. Long range computer models do indicate that we see temperatures remain near normal with moisture in the form of rain moving back in. This could be something to keep a close eye on due to the potential snow pack melting along with moisture could create some rising creek and rivers. Too far to discuss details on that, but something to keep an eye on in the coming days!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FAT TUESDAY: Stray snow flurries. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 20. Low 10. Wind chills near or below zero. Winds NW at 10 mph.

ASH WEDNESDAY: PM wintry mix. Mostly cloudy and cold. High 32. Low 27. Winds E at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix likely. Cloudy and cold. High 33. Low 14. Winds NW at 10 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 77 (1911)

Record Low Today: -1 (1958)

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 42)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 25

Yesterday’s Low: 16

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.61″

Monthly Precip: 1.68″ (-0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 5.70″ (-0.07″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 2.2″

Seasonal Snowfall: 5.0″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.