Franklin Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old

Franklin Police searching for Allie Honshell
Franklin Police searching for Allie Honshell(Franklin Police Department)
By Ana Medina
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking the public for help finding 12-year-old Allie Honshell.

Please help us be on the look out for, Allie Honshell, age 12 of Franklin, KY. Allie has been missing since February 11,...

Posted by Franklin Police Department, KY on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Authorities say Allie has been missing since February 11, 2021, and is believed to be in the Bowling Green area.

They ask that if you can provide any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 270-586-7167.

