Franklin Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking the public for help finding 12-year-old Allie Honshell.

Authorities say Allie has been missing since February 11, 2021, and is believed to be in the Bowling Green area.

They ask that if you can provide any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Franklin Police Department at 270-586-7167.

