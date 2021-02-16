Advertisement

Getting your personal finances back on track

By Laura Rogers
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t just affected our health, but our wealth, as some are dealing with unemployment and financial uncertainty.

Shawn O’Keefe is owner and financial coach for Owlbus Financial Coaching Services, LLC.

O’Keefe said there are three things you can do immediately to take control of what may feel like an out of control situation.

1) Prioritize your payments for the four pillars of necessity. Those four pillars include rent/mortgage, utilities, transportation and food.

2) Create a plan to pay all other bills on a pro-rata basis. That means dividing the money you have left to pay a little on each bill you owe, such as credit cards, personal notes, medical bills, other vehicle payments, student loans, etc. For instance, if you have $100, and ten bills to pay, each bill gets $10.

3) Overcommunicate with every entity that you owe money. O’Keefe said it’s better to confront the situation than to avoid calls from creditors.

He pointed out there is no magic wand and no magic debt eraser, but rather hope using a solid, proven plan.

O’Keefe offers a free one hour consultation, and in an effort to help anyone affected by COVID-19, he says he’ll offer two additional one hour sessions for free. Learn more here. You can also email Shawn at owlbusfcs@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
Franklin Police searching for Allie Honshell
Franklin Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old
Snow covered roadways in Warren County.
KYTC District 3 wants you to stay home so they can clear the roads
KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65