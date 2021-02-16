Glasgow native finishes 4th in national baking competition
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 11-year-old Haylin Adams of Glasgow has finished 4th in the national baking competition the “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network.
Adams thanked the community for the support she received.
“Everyone in the community has reached out and that’s pretty cool just to like see the community reach out and say Congratulations and things because that really means a lot.”
