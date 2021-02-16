Glasgow native finishes 4th in national baking competition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 11-year-old Haylin Adams of Glasgow has finished 4th in the national baking competition the “Kids Baking Championship” on the Food Network.

Adams thanked the community for the support she received.

“Everyone in the community has reached out and that’s pretty cool just to like see the community reach out and say Congratulations and things because that really means a lot.”

So proud of Haylin’s run! Taking home 4th in a national competition is awesome! Salute to Haylin for representing Glasgow, Barren County, and Her home state of Kentucky! No pressure on Mom and Dad for buying that show cow!😄#WeAreBC https://t.co/BhKxXR9rWH pic.twitter.com/OItLfhZaDU — Bo Matthews (@BoMatthews_BC) February 16, 2021

