GO bg Transit suspending services for Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In relation to the current State of Kentucky Weather Emergency, GO bg Transit will suspend transit services for Tuesday, February 16, 2021, with exception of GO Too Paratransit medical appointment standing orders.

GO bg Transit says if you are scheduled for a medical appointment on Tuesday, it is recommended you make contact with their scheduling department at 270-782-3163.

Please keep in mind delays are possible due to inclement weather, and further icy or unrecoverable conditions may prompt complete suspension of GO Too services for safety.

Stay indoors as much as possible. If you are waiting please notify GO bg Transit by phone at 270-782-3163 immediately.

