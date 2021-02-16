Advertisement

KDE releases new guidance for school-related student travel

Kentucky Department of Education
Kentucky Department of Education(KDE)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released new guidance for school-related student travel on Feb. 16.

“COVID-19 School-Related Student Travel Considerations” includes several factors to be taken into consideration when planning any school-related student travel, except for Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) contests.

Districts were cautioned that travel cancellations remain a very real possibility in the coming months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and there may be financial penalties may be associated with cancellations.

For student athletic contest-related travel, districts should refer to the travel guidance provided by the KHSAA.

The Guidance on Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools (K-12): Interim Guidance as of December 7, 2020” includes the expectation that schools must “[c]ancel field trips, assemblies, and other large group activities to avoid mixing students in large common areas. Adhere to the Governor’s current guidance regarding group gatherings.” This expectation is in addition to revised travel guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) that discourages all out-of-state leisure travel until further notice.

The guidance from KDE is aimed at mitigating the risk of COVID-19 exposure in large group gatherings. School-related student trips undertaken by a limited number of socially distanced and supervised students are not prohibited, although it is KDE’s position that school-related student trips, both within Kentucky and out-of-state, are inadvisable until vaccinations against the virus are widespread.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow plow moves through backroad in Bowling Green.
Local State of Emergency declared for Bowling Green and Warren County
Hughes HVAC on fire in Glasgow.
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured, Glasgow business a total loss
Alert Days Monday and Tuesday, substantial snow/ice accumulations expected
Winter Storm WARNING Through Tuesday Morning
Road conditions will deteriorate as the weather system moves in and temperatures drop.
Road Condition Updates: Fatal accident on I-65 in Hart County

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
Franklin Police searching for Allie Honshell
Franklin Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old
Snow covered roadways in Warren County.
KYTC District 3 wants you to stay home so they can clear the roads
KSP Cruiser struck in fatal crash along I-65
KSP Troopers injured in deadly crash along I-65