Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will continue overnight operations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 Crews will be continuing operations through the overnight hours though strategy will shift because temperatures are expected to be near the single digits, salting will not be an option. Crews will be focusing on clearing shoulders and intersections by plowing.

They say lots of headway was made on priority A and B routes in most counties and crews continue to work around the clock in shifts to clear roads. Priority B routes have been plowed and salted.

They say drivers should be warned that wet roads from today could refreeze overnight creating slick spots.

